Chicago PD 8×16: Everyone is in Danger in The Season Finale

Next week, Chicago PD fans will watch the last episode of the series’s 8th season. Thus, NBC has already released a preview with unpublished and exclusive scenes about what will happen in this season finale. The 8×16 episode, entitled “The Other Side”, will present an electrifying conflict for the characters.

The frontline of the action is Voight (Jason Beghe), Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), participating in intense scenes that are breathtaking. According to the official description of the episode, Voight and his entire team will reunite with all their skills to bring down a very dangerous criminal network.

With that, Kim Burgess, who was in very complex stages during the last episodes of the season, will get involved in a mess, in which everyone will worry about her life. What is going to happen that is so terrifying in the season finale of the series?

Check out the full preview:

Chicago PD: Marina Squerciati reveals grand episode for season 8 finale

In an interview with TV Insider, actress Marina Squerciati revealed some details about what the audience can expect from the final episode of season 8 of Chicago PD. According to her, the characters Samantha Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) and Voight will have a lot of prominence in the narrative.

In addition, “The Other Side” should be quite different from what the fans are used to, given that the producers have prepared something crazy and explosive for the audience.

Although he did not provide many details about the relationship between Kim Burgess and Makayla, the expectation is that the two will appear in some comfortable position after so many conflicts.

Even so, it seems that it will be a very turbulent episode that will mark the history of Chicago PD. “It is a nightmare of great proportions”, commented the actress. Thus, we can only wait for the series to be shown.

Don’t miss out! Chicago PD concludes its 8th season on May 26th.