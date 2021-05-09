Chicago PD 8×14: Hailey is Torn Between Voight and Halstead (promo)

Chicago PD: The next episode of the 8th season of Chicago PD will put Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) in a delicate position. The detective will be split between two of the most important people in her life, her mentor Voight (Jason Beghe) and the guy she has strong feelings for, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer).

In addition to facing this great dilemma, Upton will be immersed in a new case. After a series of brutal home invasions and robberies, the police officer goes into the investigation to find those responsible.

Check out the full promo for the Chicago PD episode 8×14:

Synopsis of the 8×14 episode of Chicago PD

According to the official synopsis of NBC, the chapter called Safe (in free translation, Seguro) will accompany Upton and his new case: a series of brutal home invasions. While dealing with the emotions of her work, the detective will find herself in the middle of Voight and Halstead.

What makes Upton’s dilemma even more difficult is that, just a few episodes ago, we saw the cop having to deal with her past traumas. At the time, the two men were on her side during the process.

You still don’t know what Upton’s final decision will be, but if there’s one thing the detective has proven over the seasons, it’s that she can trust her instinct.

Chicago PD has new episodes every Wednesday on the NBC channel. In Brazil, the series is broadcast on the paid channel Universal TV and the Globoplay streaming platform.