Chicago PD: The 8×13 episode of Chicago PD promises to bring great emotions to viewers. To calm the mood of the audience, NBC has already released an unprecedented preview showing scenes about what lies ahead.

In the title “Trouble Dolls”, agents of the Chicago police department are involved in a murder case against a pregnant young woman.

As the team articulates to find the killer, the clues and discoveries lead them to something impressive and even more frightening than they previously imagined. Parallel to this, personal issues come to the fore, showing that there is still much to be resolved between the characters.

The focus is Kim Burgess (played by Marina Squerciati), who needs to make smart decisions about Makayla as time goes by. The images released, although short, are able to provide some valuable details about these internal issues.

Check out the full preview:

Chicago PD: learn more about episode 8×13 of the police series

According to the official description of the episode, the search for the killer who took the life of a young pregnant woman will provoke some extreme feelings in the investigators. Throughout the conflict, everyone will end up getting involved with the shocking discoveries that are being exposed.

Furthermore, it is quite possible that the public will be able to learn more about the personality of Voight (Jason Beghe) and Detective Lisa Martinez (Shirley Rumierk), given that the two end up taking a lot of risks in the new case.

It is also worth mentioning that both characters had a great moment in the previous episode of the series, while looking for a rapist who had just freed himself.

So don’t miss it! The 8×13 episode of Chicago PD will air on May 5 on NBC.