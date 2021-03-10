Recently, NBC released a new preview for the next episode of the Chicago PD series. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the delays with production work, some constant gaps are happening with several series of the broadcaster.

However, the audience will see next Wednesday (10), with the episode 8×8, new conflicting tensions between Miller (Nicole Ari Parker) and Voight (Jason Beghe).

Since the start of season 8, the new deputy superintendent for the series has been on a rather concise mission in administrative police reform. Her collaboration with the influential leader and violator of the rules of the Intelligence Unit has worried some fans of the series who like the character in her own way.

Check out the full preview for the 8×8 episode:

Nicole Ari Parker comments on her character’s next steps in Chicago PD

According to the actress who plays Samantha Miller, in a recent interview with TV Insider, as much as the public hopes to see her favorite character in a comfort zone, some significant changes will happen in her trajectory.

“They may feel protective, but a change will come,” said Nicole Ari Parker on the subject. “The two alphas are evaluating each other because they know that there is no way to avoid the work they have to do,” she pointed out. The actress also adds that the 8×8 episode of Chicago PD can show more about what’s been happening.

“At all levels, you have two perspectives on the situation,” Parker said, adding that she believes that because of this duality the episode becomes so interesting. “[The episode] tries to identify what [each person] sees at that moment,” she concluded.

So be sure to check it out! The next episode of Chicago PD will be shown on Wednesday (10) by NBC.