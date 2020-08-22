Chicago PD 8ª temporada: data de estreia, trama e mais!

Do you know more about the season 8 of Chicago PD? The series again finished broadcasting the seventh season. Soon, fans began to speculate about the plot of this new season and its debut date. However, unfortunately, there is still no definite premiere date, as the episodes have not yet been recorded due to the coronavirus crisis.

In addition, three episodes of Season 7 were excluded for the same reason. However, we have good news: NBC has already confirmed the renewal of Chicago PD for a 9th and 10th season! So, our favorite detectives will still be on TV for a long time.

More about Chicago PD Season 8

According to NBC rumors, season 8 should reflect real life. Soon, the new episodes will be set after the pandemic, with a few months passed between the end of the 7th season of Chicago PD.

Racism must remain a central theme of the new episodes, as Kevin Atwater continues to be pursued by colleagues of the racist police officer killed in the last episode.

In addition, Upton’s return is still unknown. If she comes back from New York, her personality may not be the same and we don’t know if she and Jay will remain a couple.

The Chicago PD season 8 is scheduled to open in September 2021. However, as we know, that date may be postponed, depending on the pandemic’s progress. So, so far, we can only wait to see what will happen!



