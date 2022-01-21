Chicago P.S.: Why NBC’s Police Drama Will Be Off The Air For So Long

Chicago P.D. the hit crime and police drama of the NBC broadcast network, like every week, aired this Wednesday night, when the 12th episode of season 9 appeared on the screens of the fans showing the members of the intelligence unit doing everything possible to catch the bad guys.

While many fans were hoping to see episode 13 next week, here’s some bad news. Chicago P.D. won’t air for a while. The NBC drama just entered a new long hiatus along with its sister series Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, the three shows in the One Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf.

The series that follows Hank Voight and the rest of the detectives and police officers of the Chicago city department is getting a delay and there could be a couple of reasons behind it. The first is that NBC is preparing to broadcast the Winter Olympics and therefore needs the prime time of the series. On the other hand, the production may need enough time to film the next episodes.

Recall that just a week ago the stoppage of the filming of the rest of the episodes of season 9 of Chicago P.D. was announced. after several positive cases of covid-19 were detected in the members that make up the set. So far, it is unknown if the filming work has restarted, but if not, the team could use this pause to prepare the missing episodes.

The truth is that Chicago P.D. it will be off the air completely. Although a return date is not confirmed, it is estimated that the drama will return to the screens with episode 13 of season 9 on February 23, after the end of the Olympic Games that will take place in Beijing.

Regarding the plot to come with the thirteenth episode of Chicago PD Season 9, NBC has not revealed anything as of yet nor released a promotional trailer to give fans an idea of ​​what to expect when the police drama unfolds. I am back. Most likely, it will continue the story related to Voight, who has just gotten into a new problem that could once again put his career on the line.