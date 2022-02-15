Chicago P.D.: What happened to Camila Vega and why she did not appear in the drama again

Chicago P.D. is the hit drama that follows the cops and detectives who make life in the intelligence unit, as well as their interactions with each other as they fight crime on the dangerous streets of Chicago, under the command of their boss Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). The characters are also romantically involved, either with their co-workers or with anyone else who is immersed in the stories of the same universe created by Dick Wolf, including Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

Since it premiered in 2014, Chicago P.D. It has been characterized by the richness of its stories and characters. The development of its fascinating plots have also been a key element in the success of the program, as well as the quality of interpretation of the actors that have remained in the series from the first moment, including those who have had to leave with the step weather.

Fans of Chicago P.D. have often seen the characters immerse themselves in the sentimental realm as they navigate day after day with the dangerous task of chasing down bad guys. They must also deal with the consequences of just being a police officer and at the same time getting romantically involved with their co-workers, as human beings it is difficult for them to escape the webs of love.

The characters in the police drama have not only become entangled with the other members of the intelligence unit, but also with people outside the police world. Fans recently caught a glimpse of Kevin Atwater (LaRoyce Hawkins) in season 9, having a deep romance with an informant named Celeste. Unfortunately, it all ended on bad terms after he hid from her for a long time that he really was a policeman.

Chicago P.D. fans are clear that Atwatwer is not the only one who has been involved in these types of situations. A few years ago, to be specific in season 5 of the NBC series, it was Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), who had a complicated relationship with Camila Vega (Anabelle Acosta) in the episode “Under Fire”, when the detective was investigating a kidnapping case.

In Chicago P.D., while undercover Halstead ran into Camila, sister of Luis, the prime suspect. His purpose was to determine the man’s guilt, but he ended up establishing a romance with Acosta’s character, who only appeared in one season of the hit drama. She left a marked impression on the detective after he discovered that she was involved in drug dealing. The romance ended when he was forced to arrest her and Camila has since disappeared from the series.

In the universe of Chicago P.D. Camila is still alive. Many fans have wondered why she left her and if she will ever reappear in Halstead’s life. According to One Chicago Center, there is no confirmed news about her return and it is likely that she will not return as her story arc was written back then. However, keep in mind that anything can happen in the police drama and it would not be strange if they bring her back now that Hailey Upton is in the life of Soffer’s character. Let’s remember that when the trafficker was arrested, she threatened to reveal the affair they had, but it was Upton who convinced her not to.