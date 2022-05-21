Chicago P.D.: What agreements did Brian Geraghty have to leave the police drama?

The first time viewers saw the series Chicago P.D., it happened in May 2013 with its pilot episode. To then start its first season in January 2014. The police drama was focused on an Intelligence Unit that faces the worst criminals in the city. During the first installments, many met Sean Roman, who was played by Brian Geraghty, but his departure was a blow and continues to generate questions due to the comments of the producers.

The first time viewers saw Brian Geraghty as police officer Sean Roman happened in the first episode of season 2 of Chicago P.D. As the show reveals, Roman had a relationship with Jenn Cassidy (Spencer Grammer) in the past, but various problems, lack of love, and getting involved with a co-worker ended up being transferred to the offices of area 51 in Chicago. What he would do again in his new workplace.

Since his arrival, he begins to hang out with officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squirciati), with whom he falls in love little by little due to their days together in the patrol. In the third season finale, when the two were flirting in the car, they were attacked and Sean Roman was shot in his right arm.

Sean Roman’s gunshot wound begins to cause him serious personal and administrative problems, as it affects the nerves in his arm. This forces the police station to ban Roman from being an active police officer on the streets. Because he didn’t want an office job, he decides to leave town and asks Kim Burgess to move in with him.

Although Kim Burgess asked for time to think about it, in the end, they agreed that it would be better if she stayed, since Sean Roman had gone to San Diego. The two have since lost touch. However, the character’s departure is closely linked to that of actor Brian Geraghty.

In fact, it was pretty much something Brian Geraghty asked for when he signed on to do the show. As revealed by one of the showrunners, executive producer Dick Wolf envisioned Geraghty playing Roman so much that he was willing to make some special arrangements for him, due to his kindness and sincerity.

“He’s the most level-headed, decent human being you’re going to meet, and he’s sincere,” said showrunner Matt Olmstead.

“Dick Wolf gave Geraghty a year-to-year contract, so the actor could leave the show when he felt it was time to move on, he was very appreciative.”

Interestingly, actor Brian Geraghty returned again in season 7 of Chicago P.D., but this time as a guest star for some crossover episodes. In a story that surprises viewers, because his sister is murdered and it was partly his fault.