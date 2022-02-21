Chicago P.D.: The character that appears in the most crossover episodes with Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. are the favorite programs of the One Chicago universe, given their incredible stories full of action and suspense, especially when both dramas have to do an episode together. Throughout both series, fans have been able to enjoy more than 25 crossovers, however, there is a character from the police drama that appears in practically all the crossover episodes and this is the curious reason.

Many fans might think that the character who has appeared in crossovers the most is Chicago P.D. intelligence leader Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) or favorite agent Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati). However, the reality is different, because she has been the guard sergeant of the 21st District of the Chicago Police Department Trudy Platt (played by Amy Morton).

According to IMDb, Voight spent 24 episodes as a guest on “Chicago Fire,” and Intelligence Officer Burgess appeared in a total of 23 crossovers on the show. While Trudy Platt has been in each and every installment the two shows have done together, she marries 30 crossover episodes.

But, the reason Trudy has appeared in every One Chicago crossover episode is very simple, given that her character is happily married to Chicago Fire fan-favorite Mouch McHolland (Christian Stolte). This is the reason why she appears much longer in the other drama.

Trudy is the undisputed champion of Chicago P.D. characters. with the most episodes of Chicago Fire under his belt. However, rumors have been going around for some time now that the actress might leave the drama, appearing as a guest in a few episodes.

Another reason would also be the expiration of her contract with the television network NBC and Wolf Entertainment, responsible for producing and broadcasting each of the episodes of the One Chicago programs. It is expected that after the end of season 9 of Chicago P.D., the future that actress Amy Morton will have in the police drama will be revealed.