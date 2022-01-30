Chicago P.D: The 2 deaths that rocked the police drama and that fans can’t get over

Chicago P.D. is the hit police drama created by Dick Wolf for the One Chicago franchise, which premiered in 2014 and airs on NBC on Wednesdays every week, bringing the best of Chicago to fans’ screens. the action as the intelligence unit team hunts down bad guys on the dangerous streets of Chicago.

Currently Chicago P.D. airs its 10th season; and throughout his career, he has introduced fans to various characters that have become everyone’s favorites. That is why, when someone loses their life, it is difficult for the faithful spectators to assimilate it because they are emotionally immersed in the different plots of its fascinating episodes.

Be aware that fans of Chicago P.D. they don’t want to lose their main cast members. For this reason, the police drama feels like a safe option to drop a supporting character instead. However, this has also had mixed reactions from viewers of the series.

In this sense, fans have found that the death of a secondary character is also difficult to overcome. One of these is that of Nadia (Stella Maeve), who in Chicago P.D. she had a troubled past, but at the time of her death she was working hard to defeat her demons, while she tried to restart her life alongside the intelligence unit team as an administrative assistant.

Recall that in Chicago P.D., Nadia was kidnapped, raped, and then murdered by serial killer Dr. Greg Yates. Without a doubt, with these scenes the NBC drama did not provide pleasant moments for the fans, since the result that many wanted was not obtained. However, her death was avenged with the help of Olivia Benson of Law & Order: SVU, although the fact of having lost her is a pain that still lingers.

And it is that the same thing happened when in Chicago P.D. viciously assassinated one of the members of the intelligence unit. Alvin Olinski (Elias Koteas), one of the toughest and most faithful men to Hank Voight (Jason Baghe) in the police series, who was stabbed to death by an inmate while in prison. This was undoubtedly another one of the series-shattering deaths that fans are still talking about on social media, as it was a loss of balance for the force.