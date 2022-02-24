Chicago P.D. Season 9: Trailer, release date and what to expect from episode 14

Chicago P.D. returned to fans’ screens this week with Season 9 Episode 13, showcasing yet another riveting case that kept the millions of viewers who follow the hit police drama on NBC on the edge of their seats. weekly. (Spoilers for episodes 13 and 14 of season 9)

The crime drama that follows the cops and detectives who work in the Chicago police intelligence unit, appreciated again this Wednesday after staying on an extended hiatus since the end of January. And as scheduled by NBC, the broadcast of the most recent story began with Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) in the middle of a dangerous scene, in which she had to become a rescuer after witnessing a terrible accident.

But, fans of Chicago P.D. you must wait for next week’s episode which will be heartbreaking. The fourteenth installment of the series will narrate a story titled “Blood Relation”, which could be described as one of the most powerful of season 9 of the police drama, since it will be practically centered on Kim Burgess and her adopted daughter Makayla.

Viewers of the series know that the hours together between Burgess and Makayla could be running out on Chicago P.D. It all started, when in a recent episode a close relative of the girl suddenly appeared, who threatened to claim custody of her. So what is expected from episode 14 and how will the story unfold?

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 14 Trailer

The NBC network shared this Wednesday the official synopsis of the next episode of Chicago P.D. which will air on Wednesday, March 2 at the usual time of 10:00 p.m. m., revealing that as the team searches for a brutal killer with a distinctive modus operandi, Burgess and Adam Ruzek escalate their fight to retain custody of Makayla.

There are a couple of questions that could be asked here, and one has to do with whether what will be determined in court as to who gets custody of the girl. The other could tie into whether this fact will get Burgess and Ruzek back together in an upcoming episode of Chicago P.D. Both they and Makayla have been going through great difficulties lately, and it’s about time the drama’s writers give them a break. It remains only to wait and see how events will unfold.