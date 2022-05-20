Chicago P.D. Season 9: Trailer of the end questions the fate of Tracy Spiridakos

Chicago P.D. is the most successful police drama on television. It is one of the programs that make up the One Chicago trilogy along with its sister series Chicago Fire and Chicago Med, which premiered season 9 at the end of October and is now heading towards the conclusion of this part of the story that follows the routine of the members of the intelligence unit led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). (Spoilers for episodes 21 and 22)

The series is broadcast on the NBC television network and has a season 9 finale scheduled to air next Wednesday, May 25, with a chase and a confrontation in which the fate of its characters could be defined, while confront the capo Javier Escano. A plot that fans saw unfold in episode 21 this week and ended with a life-threatening explosion for Tracy Spiridakos’ Hailey Upton.

After the end of this week’s broadcast, fans of Chicago P.D. They were worried because they don’t know if Hailey Upton is really dead. With what’s happened, it’s not hard to feel fear for the future of the character, just as it happens at the end of each season as a habit that the writers of everyone’s favorite police drama have, while playing on the feelings and anguish of the viewers.

In the past, Chicago P.D. He ended the life of Alvin Olinsky and it would not be strange if something happened to any of the police and detectives who are still part of the stories of the NBC series. If Hailey Upton were to be killed, it would certainly be a huge loss for the show, as she recently found happiness by formally joining Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) on a romantic level and together they could develop an interesting story as husbands.

At the moment, it is not known what will be the fate of Hailey Upton in the season 9 finale of Chicago P.D. and surely the show will be in charge of giving the answer that the fans want, considering that there were consequences after the explosion and it is not known if she is alive or dead, as shown in the first seconds of the promotional trailer for episode 22, the last of this installment.

Trailer for episode 22, the season 9 finale of Chicago P.D.

There is still one episode left before the ninth season of Chicago P.D. comes to an end, and fans must wait to see if her comrades in the intelligence unit arrive in time to save her, if she’s still alive, though there’s no news as of yet that Tracy Spiridakos is leaving the show. .

What is certain is that things will intensify during the final episode as Hank Voight tries to catch the villainous Javier Escano. According to the official synopsis for episode 22 of season 9 of Chicago P.D. Titled “You and Me”, it is revealed that after an explosion rocks the case, the team strives to finally defeat Escano as they all close in on him breaking point.