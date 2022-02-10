Chicago P.D. Season 9: These character changes fans didn’t see coming

Chicago P.D. is a successful crime drama that premiered on the NBC broadcast network in 2014, as a spin-off of the One Chicago franchise’s groundbreaking show, Chicago Fire. Since 2014, the series that follows Hank Voight and the other members of the intelligence unit continues to delight fans with episodes released every week.

Over the years, fans have been drawn to Chicago P.D. thanks to its fascinating stories that try to get closer to the reality that is lived in the dangerous streets of Chicago. Its success is also largely due to the interpretive quality of the characters that make life on the show, and who have managed to get into the hearts of viewers to the point of becoming their favorites.

There is no denying that since Chicago P.D. aired for the first time has featured plenty of interesting stories. However, despite its popularity, some fans have complained for several seasons, due to some plots and arcs becoming repetitive for the characters. Some, at one point came to describe the police drama as a novel in which the love interests never come to a relationship.

Another fan complaint was linked to problems between members of the Chicago P.D. intelligence unit. to which they always included tragedies in between, when it was thought that everything would have a happy ending. However, due to a major change in the production of the police drama that happened last year, things in the NBC series are being presented differently since season 9 hit the screens.

While season 9 of Chicago P.D. continues to explore interpersonal relationships and difficult work circumstances for the Intelligence Unit, fans have seen Jay Halstead and Hailey Upton rectify their relationship. Likewise, new developments for Hank Voight, Kim Burgess, Adam Ruzek and Kevin Atwater are also present.

It is important to note that these modifications in the stories of the characters of Chicago P.D. are due to the changes of the showrunners. No doubt this may have led to new plotlines that viewers didn’t see coming. Season 9 of the NBC series is currently being helmed by showrunner Gwen Sigan, who worked as a writer and executive producer on the show prior to its promotion. In October 2021, she replaced Rick Eid, who was in charge of Chicago P.D., on the show. since season 4. This is what Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television said about Gwen Sigan:

“From her first day on the job at the Chicago Police Department, she captured the characters’ voices and seamlessly weaved them into exciting cases with unexpected character twists. We are grateful to have her at the helm of this venerable Wolf series, and look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Chicago P.D. fans you will continue to see changes in your characters. Examples of them are the relationship between Jay Halstead and Hank Voight which has changed completely. Halstead and Hailey Upton, on the other hand, went from barely making their engagement work to recently getting married. Likewise, Kevin Atwater actor LaRoyce Hawkins told CinemaBlend that he, too, is “grateful” for the direction Gwen Sigan is taking for her character and just hopes he gets promoted to detective.