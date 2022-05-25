Chicago P.D. Season 9: Hailey Upton’s status confirmed with final episode

Chicago P.D. the best police drama on television, will be closing the history of season 9 through the NBC broadcast network, with the broadcast of the final episode scheduled to air on Wednesday, May 25, after the intense fight of the members of the intelligence unit to catch capo Javier Escano (José Zúñiga), while Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) makes decisions about his informant Anna (Carmela Zumbado), which are currently affecting him.

Last week, in the penultimate episode of the ninth installment of the hit series that is part of the One Chicago franchise, fans witnessed the explosive cliffhanger that left Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) seemingly dead. The intelligence unit detective was knocked unconscious after she and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) were hit by an explosion during a proceeding against Escano.

And it is that added to that, the first minutes of the promotional trailer of the final episode show no signs of life for Hailey Upton in Chicago P.D. This is certainly a cause for concern, especially since you know what it would mean to lose a member of the intelligence unit, and now much more than she’s moved to the next level in her romantic relationship with Halstead.

Thankfully, Tracy Spiridakos’ Chicago P.D. co-stars Patrick John Flueger who plays Officer Adam Ruzek and LaRoyce Hawkins who plays Officer Kevin Atwater, speaking with TV Insider offered some insight into the state Hailey Upton will be in when fans see her again and assured that she will be fine. She apparently is not going to die, but we will have to wait for this Wednesday’s episode because in Chicago P.D. anything can happen.

Chicago P.D. fans they know that the policemen and detectives of the intelligence unit are always exposed to danger. Over the years they’ve been thrown into high-stakes confrontations with really dangerous people, been involved in car accidents and come close to explosions. But as Hawkins puts it, they are Chicago P.D.

“And I’m not sure if our audience has figured this out yet, but we are Intelligence. One of us is worth at least six regular cops… Atwater’s interpreter said.

“Also, who gets rid of Tracy Spiridakos from a show? It just won’t happen. Also, we would all be very sad on set because she brings the light.” Also, as Hawkins points out, “if anyone has healing abilities similar to Wolverine’s, it’s Upton.”

Atwater and Ruzek, along with Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati), are a bit on the sidelines when it comes to the ongoing case against Escano, with Sergeant Hank Voight being the hardest hit due to what’s going on with his CI Anna. There is definitely a father-daughter relationship in this part of the plot of Chicago P.D.