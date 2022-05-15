Chicago P.D. Season 9: Episode 21 Trailer Reveals Adam Ruzek Amidst the Chaos

Chicago P.D. premiered its season 9 at the end of September 2021 through the American television network NBC. The viewer-favorite hit police drama has been on the air ever since, bringing the best of the action as members of the intelligence unit led by Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), remain on the streets fighting crime in the streets. cold and dangerous streets of Chicago. (Spoilers for episode 21)

The series is heading towards the conclusion of Season 9 on NBC. And after presenting a host of disturbing cases in this dramatic installment, it will bring Patrick John Flueger’s character, Adam Ruzek, into the midst of the chaos. Meanwhile, Hank Voight tries to get capo Javier Escano, who poses a real threat, out of the way.

The 21st episode of Chicago P.D. Titled “House of Cards”, the penultimate of season 9, will air next Wednesday, May 18 on NBC and will tell a story that will challenge the intelligence unit and everyone involved including Hank Voight and his informant Anna .

The official synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 21 which was shared by NBC, teases that as the team gets closer to drug lord Javier Escano, Hank Voight is forced to lie to his undercover informant Anna, in order to keep her on the right track, while his trust in deterioration threatens an increasingly tenuous operation.

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 21 Trailer

In addition to that, the promotional trailer for the penultimate episode of the ninth installment of Chicago P.D. reveals just how chaotic this operation will be, as Hank Voight becomes desperate to take down his target while Anna’s engagement begins to unravel. Something that would undoubtedly put the lives of everyone in the intelligence unit at risk.

At the end of the promotional trailer, Adam Ruzek is also shown trapped in the fire while in the last minutes of the video everything ends in an explosion. At first glance, it is clear that the person who is expelled by the impact is not Ruzek, but in the case of Chicago P.D. anything can be expected for each of the members of the intelligence unit, especially in a season finale.