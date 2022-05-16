Chicago P.D. Season 9: Characters who could die in the final episode

Season 9 of Chicago P.D. is getting closer to its end on the NBC television network. Which is why fans have already been talking about what will happen after a while without seeing a significant death on the show. The twists that have occurred in the final episodes of the drama suggest that these characters could come out.

In the final episodes of season 9 of Chicago P.D., Intelligence leader Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) took the risk of going with Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) and Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) to jail after the murder. by Roy Walton (Michael Maize). While Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick Flueger) almost lost their adopted daughter Makayla.

However, season 9 also introduced a character practically equal to Voight, Anna Avalos (played by Carmela Zumbado), who began working with him to take down the group “Los Feared.” As the episodes progress, it is revealed that she had a hard life and many people close to her died, just as Voight has throughout the show.

Although Anna is working undercover, her situation is very risky. In fact, the executive producer, Gwen Sigan, has confirmed in an interview for TVLine, that the character will appear in the last episodes of season 9 of Chicago P.D., to bring a shocking dramatic turn. Especially for Voight.

“You’ll see [Anna] in the penultimate episode, and you’ll also see her in the final episode.”

While other fans claim that a main character from Chicago P.D., could end up leaving the show. So according to the plot that has been showing in recent episodes, agents Burgess and Ruzek seem to be the most likely options. In fact, in a past interview for Us Weekly, the actors joked that they often think about the possibility of their characters being killed off.

“If the series ended tomorrow, I think they would have [killed] me,” Marina Squerciati said.

“Maybe I’ll die!” interrupted Patrick Flueger.

However, the sentimental history that Kevin Atwater (played by LaRoyce Hawkins) had with Celeste (Amanda Payton) when he was working undercover, could bring her back in the final episodes after she separated from her after discovering what the police officer was doing. hiding.

On the other hand, fans are betting that the character who could die would be the new recruit who has entered the program, Dante Torres (played by Benjamin Levy Aguilar). Who has had a curious past with the gangs that the intelligence team has been investigating. Although these are just fan theories on the Reddit social network, it only remains to wait for the development of the last episodes of season 9 of Chicago P.D.