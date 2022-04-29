Chicago P.D. Season 9: Burgess and Ruzek’s suffering for Makayla in episode 20

Chicago P.D., the hit police drama that premiered its ninth season at the end of September 2021, returned to fans’ screens last week with a new episode, only to enter a new two-week hiatus while the series went on hiatus. heads towards the end of this part of the story which is scheduled to culminate on Wednesday, May 25 through the NBC broadcast network. But, not before throwing in a heartbreaking moment that the writers developed for Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek.

Fans of Chicago P.D., throughout season 9 have been witnesses to the difficult times that Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek have gone through after what happened to their adopted daughter Makayla, who was kidnapped in recent history. And with the 20th episode airing May 11 on NBC, the trauma continues for the troubled couple, but this time the drama will be focusing on the girl, police drama showrunner Gwen Sigan revealed.

Recall that in season 9 of Chicago P.D., during the custody battle for Makayla, Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek were traumatized by the kidnapping of the girl. Fortunately, they quickly recovered her, but now they are experiencing the aftermath of the terrible moment, which means that her mother does everything possible to help her, and that includes distancing herself more from who was her love interest.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, Kim Burgess’ Chicago P.D. performer Marina Squerciati assured that her character and Adam Ruzek will be forced to find out the hard way what’s best for Makayla. This means that a lot of drama is yet to come when the series returns to screens with the 20th episode of season 9, which is titled “Memory.”

Chicago P.D. Season 9 Episode 20 Trailer

In this regard, the showrunner of Chicago P.D. Gwen Sigan previously told TVLine that in the remaining episodes of season 9, the drama will explore the story of Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek dealing with that new dynamic around Makayla, navigating that new space, seeing what’s best for the girl. and how they react to it.

According to the Chicago P.D. season 9 episode 20 synopsis, it is revealed that Voight and the team are delving into a cold case, as they search for clues to solve a shocking new crime. Meanwhile, with its focus on buried memories, the case sparks Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek’s concern about Makayla’s mental healing.