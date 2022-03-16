Chicago P.D.: Patrick John Flueger publicly criticized the episode that disappointed him

Season 9 of Chicago PD has been keeping all the fans hypnotized to the NBC screens, and this has been because of the stories of Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), together they have gone through tragic situations, and everything seems to indicate that the tragedies will not end yet.

In episode 15 of season 9, the actor who plays Adam Ruzek, Patrick John Flueger, has spoken about an aspect of the kidnapping of Makayla Burgess that he found “disappointing”, and did not hesitate to share his point of view with the rest of Chicago P.D. fans

Recall that before that episode, in chapter 14, Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek found themselves cornered in an intense situation. Burgess was about to become involved in a custody battle over her adopted daughter, Makayla. The girl’s uncle was willing to fight for custody.

Although fans feared that Kim Burgess would be taken away from her girl, Burgess ultimately won the battle, however, the emotions were short-lived. Then, later it was learned that the nanny had been beaten, in order to kidnap Makayla.

In episode 15, it was discovered that these criminal kidnappers were posing as pizza delivery men. Although at first it had been insinuated that it had been the girl’s uncle, Theo, he was not the culprit, even, he also helped to get the little girl to safety.

Finally, Kim Burgess found little Makayla unconscious in the back of a vehicle, which was located in a junkyard. In that episode, we saw Ruzek go against Hank Voight’s (Jason Beghe) orders and Burgess was furious at Ruzek for not listening to her.

After going through a rough patch, Chicago P.D. fans expected to see the couple overcome obstacles, but, at the end of the day, they were seen arguing with each other. It was then that the actor who plays Adam Ruzek, Patrick John Flueger spoke about how disappointing it was to see them both in such a situation:

“My girlfriend, who is very close to Marina, saw the moment Marina sees… Gabby. She watched it over and over because Marina’s reaction is so perfect. In fact, it was almost disappointing to see them write this devastating moment so quickly, because… we’d love to give these characters some relief. Just a moment of kindness.”

“As much as I would love maybe an episode or two between us happy and us sad, it’s not hard to be upset that they lose their happiness. I think they’ll end up together at the end of the day, but I don’t think it’s an easy road to get there.” .