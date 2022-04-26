Chicago P.D.: Hank Voight’s last words to Erin Lindsay before he left

The fourth season of Chicago P.D. has been ranked as one of the saddest to date, not only because of the storylines that were featured in its 23 episodes between 2016 and 2017, but also because of the cast members who came in as Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton, and those who were fired in that same installment, Sophia Bush as Erin Lindsay. However, her farewell has been very sad for the fans.

Since the first season of Chicago PD, viewers have been watching Sophia Bush’s incredible performance as Detective Erin Lindsay, who was the stepdaughter of Police Station Intelligence team leader Hank Voight (Jason Beghe). So her relationship was always very marked in the program.

Hank Voight doesn’t usually show vulnerability. As a veteran of the Intelligence Unit, Voight has seen and done things that have left him hardened by emotions. Voight isn’t often seen with a smile, and if he is, he’s a real show of happiness.

However, at Erin Lindsay’s farewell from the police station, viewers saw the last moment the two shared, where they talk a little about the reasons why she was being transferred to New York because of a problem she had with a witness by attacking him while avoiding offering statements.

In the last scene of Voight and Lindsay, he offers her an identification tag, which had his fingerprint marked on it, he also assured her that he was also part of the decision for her to be transferred to New York, due to that Internal Affairs was going to go after her to put her in jail for violence against a witness at the police station, so she said her last words that are seen in the video:

“15 years ago, you were a little girl barely surviving on the streets. I’m proud of you, Erin.”

“Do not look back”.

As the leader of his unit, Voight has to maintain an aloof demeanor to control his team’s emotions and focus on the case. But, when it came to a moment to say goodbye to his stepdaughter that he had been taking care of since she was a child, he did not hold back and did it in the “best” way possible.

Interestingly, the video also shows how Erin Lindsay avoided saying goodbye to her old partner, Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) and her colleagues, who were waiting for her in a bar to talk to her. In the scene, Halstead is seen calling her name, but she decides not to answer to avoid making her farewell much sadder.