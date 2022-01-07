Chicago P.D: Arrival date of season 9 to Latin America drives fans crazy

Chicago P.D. is one of the three dramas that make up the successful One Chicago franchise created by Dick Wolf, which premiered in January 2014 through the NBC network, and since then has managed to win the hearts of millions of fans around the world, who follow the series with each season, becoming one of the most watched programs of its kind on television today, next to Chicago Fire and Chicago Med.

The police drama that leads Jason Beghe as the Chicago Police Department’s Sergeant and Chief of the Intelligence Unit named Hank Voight, since he first appeared on fan screens has done nothing but lead. the best television drama to the delight of viewers, portraying as much as possible the reality that is lived in the dangerous streets of Chicago.

The series is currently on NBC airing its season 9, which premiered at the end of last September showing the Chicago P.D. who navigate day after day between danger and relationships with each other, while trying to catch the bad guys. Without a doubt, the series projects a fascinating and engaging plot, and has therefore received critical acclaim and overwhelming support from legions of fans.

Importantly, the success of Chicago P.D. It is not only due to the narrative of the stories presented by the writers of the police drama, but also to the interpretive quality of each of the characters that make life inside and outside the intelligence unit. The viewership ratings obtained since the beginning of season 9 reveal that the growth of views of the drama shows no slowdown.

Universal TV announces the arrival date of the new season of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. is a drama that has a following all over the world, including Latin America, the region where the police show has a strong fan base. Through Universal TV, for some time episodes of several seasons of the series of the American television network NBC have been transmitted.

Now, the time has come for loyal viewers to receive one more installment of the hit police drama on their screens. The Universal TV network, announced through its official account on the social network Instagram, that starting next Monday, January 10, fans will finally get what they have been asking for for a long time, a new season of Chicago P.D. It will arrive at 22:40 MX / AR / CH / COL. An announcement that was cause for celebration by fans who made the following comments:

