Chicago P.D: Actor Patrick John Flueger crosses the sidewalk for a series on The CW

Chicago P.D. The NBC police drama, currently on an active hiatus, is scheduled to return to fans’ screens with new episodes of the ninth season in late February, following the close of the Winter Olympics. .

The NBC series Chicago P.D. With its fascinating plot, it has managed to get fully into the hearts of fans. The interpretive quality of each of its characters has greatly contributed to the fact that the series that narrates the lives of the members of the intelligence unit is one of the most watched on television.

The crime and police drama, when it is back, will launch the last wave of episodes of season 9 to conclude this stage of the series, which must close some pending stories, especially that of Kim Burgess and Adam Ruzek, whose sentimental relationship it’s been getting even more complicated during recent episodes.

Let us remember that between Burgess and Ruzek there has been an intermittent love relationship for years. When it was finally believed in season 9 that they were on the right track after he took care of her when he was struggling between life and death, things seem to be taking a different turn.

In Chicago P.D. Adam Ruzek is played by Patrick John Flueger since the first season. The actor, who has made a name for himself with his role for nine installments on the NBC series, is making a major appearance on The CW’s sci-fi drama 4400, a revival of the original series that wrapped up several years ago. on USA Network.

In the 4400 episode due out Monday, February 6, Flueger, who long before coming to Chicago P.D. brought Shawn Farrell to life on the USA Network original series, will be returning with the series reboot, but with a new guest character named Caleb, a charismatic figure from Mildred’s past, TVLine reveals.

Patrick John Flueger is seen in an exclusive TVLine preview video of the next episode of 4400. Caleb appears via flashback presiding over a communal dinner in an installment that will delve into Mildred’s past, who appears alongside her sister Milicent.