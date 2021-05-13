Chicago Med: Torrey DeVitto And Yaya DaCosta Leave Series Cast

Chicago Med: Despite the renewal of Chicago Med for two more seasons, after the end of the 6th year, currently shown, the actresses Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta will leave the cast of the series. According to information from the international press, the actresses already have other projects in view.

While Yaya DaCosta will join the main cast of Lee Daniels’ drama Our Kind of People, Torrey DeVitto will be seen in the film Skelly. In the NBC medical series, she played pediatrician Natalie Manning since season 1. DaCosta was also part of the production from the beginning, with nurse April Sexton.

It is worth mentioning that the contracts of several members of the original cast of Chicago Med are expiring with the end of the 6th season. However, many of them must be renewed through mutual agreements.

Certainly, the public will see the return of S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin, Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles, Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Brian Tee as Dr. Ethan Choi and Marlyne Barrett as nurse Maggie Lockwood for the 7th season of production.

Chicago Med: learn more about the future of the NBC medical series

The One Chicago franchise is one of the most successful franchises on American television at the moment, having been conceived by producer Dick Wolf. In his curriculum, there are other series that are also part of a large network.

Chicago Med was launched in 2015, serving as a spinoff production for Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

As these are very important series for the audience, there is a lot of care in the conception and creative choices that will guide the scripts and the destinations of the characters. The departures from Torrey DeVitto and Yaya DaCosta are expected to be explained bluntly in Chicago Med, but it is not yet clear whether this has been planned since the beginning of this season.

The final episodes of the One Chicago franchise are set to air together on May 26, a Wednesday, after the team and the cast face a number of practical problems caused by the coronavirus pandemic.