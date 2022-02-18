Chicago Med: The reason actress Mekia Cox left and then returned to the series

Mekia Cox’s Dr. Robin Charles was a fan-favorite character on “Chicago Med,” even if, as One Chicago Center points out, she didn’t actually stick around that long. Robin got along with everyone on the team, which made her abrupt departure especially devastating. However, the showrunners confirmed that the door was open for her to return, should Cox feel the need for her.

Robin left “Chicago Med” in season 3, after a going away party for her mother, who had recently been diagnosed with lymphoma. In addition to quitting her job, Robin also said goodbye to Chicago. She at least made things right with her father, Dr. Daniel Charles, before she moved in, which also gave Robin at least one reason to return to the Windy City.

The actress originally left the show because she had been promoted to series regular on “Once Upon a Time,” which was filming in Canada at the time, which required choosing between the two jobs and making the return to “Chicago Med” apparently less likely. However, Cox suddenly returned, and this is why.

Mekia Cox’s departure from “Chicago Med” was one of the most “heartbreaking” in the show’s history. Although her character was only around for one season, fans immediately embraced her, especially since Robin added emotional depth to Daniel while also providing support for Dr. Connor Rhodes when she was struggling. Considering that Robin was an integral part of the drama, viewers were confused by Cox’s sudden departure.

The actress left due to work commitments elsewhere, but when “Once Upon a Time” was canceled in 2018, the way was cleared for Cox to return to “Chicago Med.” In fact, she started making a comeback on the show in 2019. In the second half of Season 4, Robin returned to the Windy City alongside her mother, whom she had originally left to support elsewhere. Although Robin was still focused on helping her, she made time to see both Daniel and Rhodes.

Mekia Cox briefly returned in season 5, but since then she hasn’t returned, at least not yet. After the last step, she was cast in “The Rookie,” playing Nya Harper, so we’ll have to wait and see if her focus shifts elsewhere in the coming months. Colin Donnell, who played Rhodes, has also left the show and Robin is no longer in trouble with her father, but anything is possible.