Chicago Med: The real reason the Dr. Rhodes actor was eliminated

In the year 2019, Chicago Med viewers experienced a big blow on NBC screens, and this happened when Dr. Connor Rhodes (Colin Donnell) was removed from the screens after announcing his resignation after appearing on the first four seasons. However, many of the viewers did not really understand why this happened in the first place.

In one of his interviews, Colin Donnell thanked the Chicago Med team for giving his character a worthy exit. “He came out on his own terms, which I thought was really charming for the character and for me personally.” This surprise departure happened after the premiere of the fifth season of the medical drama.

Just as Dr. Rhodes confirmed his suspicion that Dr. Ava Bekker (Norma Kuhling) had murdered her father. Bekker, who was Rhodes’ girlfriend, later takes her own life, and Rhodes decides to leave Gaffney Chicago Medical Center to start a new life elsewhere.

The truth is that although this departure seemed a surprise, at the time it was explained that this was a decision by the producers of Chicago Med, after spending almost half a decade as a regular character, the showrunners understood that their story had come to an end.

It was when the showrunners highlighted that these creative outputs were due to the evolution in the history of the characters. Not only did this move leave the character unemployed, he was also forced to move in with his wife.

“Cast departures stem from creative reasons related to the evolution of the characters’ backstories.”

After his departure, in a publication on his social network Instagram, he thanked his followers for the support received in the Chicago Med drama, and it is not for less that he said goodbye with such a moving message, since he spent four seasons working without break for this One Chicago franchise.

“Thanks for all the memories, we will visit often”…“I love my #ChicagoMed #OneChicago family. And a special thanks to all the fans who have made these past four seasons so amazing.”

Although actor Colin Donnell has not returned to the Chicago Med franchise, the star recently joined the cast of Peacock’s crime thriller Irreverent. Despite his departure, on previous occasions Donnell assured that he is willing to return to this medical drama, so it is not ruled out that we will see him once again in the future.