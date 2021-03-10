Chicago Med: Steven Weber talks about the drama

The 6th season of Chicago Med will introduce a new character in its next episode. This is Dr. Dean Archer (played by Steven Weber), who arrives to add new conflicts to the plot of Ethan (Brian Tee). In a recent interview with TV Insider, the actor commented on his participation in the NBC medical series.

“Even though he is really good at what he does, he may not be as good at healing himself,” he said. Dean arrives to serve as a kind of substitute for Ethan, but the two have known each other for a long time, as they served together in the Navy.

“He taught Ethan a lot about what he later became an expert on,” he recalled, adding that the next episode of Chicago Med will be surprising to fans of the series on several levels.

It is worth mentioning that this is not the first time that Steven Weber has participated in a series created by Dick Wolf. He was also in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Criminal Intent with very different characters.

Learn more about Dr. Dean Archer, new character from Chicago Med

There are some considerations about the reunion of Ethan and Dean in the series. According to Steven Weber, his character needed some help and turned to his old companion.

“They have a shared history, in addition to a good work dynamic”, he observed, questioning that this good dynamic can also be just a first impression.

He also stressed that Dean’s past can directly influence his behavior on the show.

“There may be some problems related to the depth of his personality and identity,” he warned. “The fact that he is getting old in addition to the new way of working, with someone he already knew, can affect him,” he pointed out.

In that sense, Steven Weber is emphatic in believing that his character may have ego-related insecurities. The position of power that Ethan now has towards him is something he may not be able to cope with as time goes on. Thus, with the advance of the episodes, some clashes may be seen by the public.

“He is very respectful to Ethan, but it is difficult for him. If he sees Ethan doing so well, he should probably think that he taught him to act that way, ”he analyzed.

So don’t miss it! A new episode of Chicago Med could be seen next Wednesday (10) by NBC.