Chicago Med Season 7: Why Yaya DaCosta Didn’t Return to NBC Drama as April

There’s no question that Yaya DaCosta left a major void in season 7 of Chicago Med. Her character, April Sexton, left at the end of the sixth installment to go after a goal but along the way she left Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee), with whom he had an on-and-off relationship during his time on the NBC broadcast network medical drama.

According to Yaya DaCosta, the opportunity to leave Chicago Med was presented more as a window to explore her talent in other productions, especially in a specific one in which she was going to share with one of her favorite directors, the famous Lee Daniels.

However, her participation in this production was not something that she sought out as she came around the same time as the question about her future in Chicago Med and her character development in the NBC drama. And while she acknowledges there are a lot of loose ends between April and Ethan, she couldn’t resist the story of the new series she’s now starring in for Fox.

This is the drama Our Kind of people, in which Yaya DaCosta plays Angela Vaughn, a single mother who sets out to reclaim her family name by promoting her own line of hair cosmetics. But she soon discovers a dark secret about her own mother’s past that turns her world upside down.

That plot was what made the Chicago Med actress fall in love with the project and decide to put an end to her participation in the NBC drama. Despite this, DaCosta does not rule out returning to the iconic Dick Wolf series in the future to play April again, but as a guest actress, especially because of the pending issues between her and Dr. Ethan Choi.

In this regard, actor Brian Tee comments that it would be very gratifying to see Yaya DaCosta return to Chicago Med in order to bring closure to the story, which was put on hold when April declared her love to Ethan while he was in mortal danger in season 6. Recently the TV Insider medium asked Brian Tee if Ethan had surpassed April, to which the actor replied:

“Can you really move on after that story? They were so close and they both really loved each other, so I don’t think that will ever go away.”