Chicago Med Season 7: The real reason behind Kristen Hager’s abrupt departure

Chicago Med is one of the three most successful dramas in the One Chicago franchise, airing on NBC on Wednesdays every week, alongside its sister series Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. to delight fans with its riveting storylines packed with romance and action. The series about doctors, premiered its season 7 at the end of September of last year, and with little time left for its conclusion, it fired one of the new cast members.

Since episode 14 of season 7 of Chicago Med, fans have been attracted by the notable absence of Dr. Stevie Hammer, one of the doctors who is part of the hospital staff, played since the beginning of this installment by Kristen Hager. While fans of the show remained intrigued as to whether or not she would return with new episodes, news of the actress’ exit became official this week.

Recall that Kristen Hager joined the cast Chicago Med with season 7. But, what no one expected, was that the actress said goodbye to her character Stevie Hammer so soon. Her abrupt departure from the medical drama drew the curiosity of fans wanting to know the reason that led to her departure.

Although the executive producer of Chicago Med, Diane Frolov, explained to Variety in a recent interview that the story of Dr. Steve Hammer was written that way in the plot of the successful series, it seems that the real reasons that caused her output of the NBC program, could be others.

Although Hager has not publicly stated her reasons for leaving Chicago Med, she did announce some very exciting details that may have had a direct bearing on her departure. On March 15, 2022, Hager posted a photo of herself on Instagram sporting a very noticeable bump. Hager’s husband, actor and comedian, Mike Jones, posted the same photo on Instagram, jokingly writing, “she’s five months sober.”

And it is that the reason behind Hager’s departure from Chicago Med could be related to her pregnancy. The interpreter of Stevie Hammer, is pregnant and that was the real reason why the writers of the medical drama developed her departure in her guide. It seems more than likely that Hager left for the remainder of her pregnancy and to enjoy maternity leave and time with the new baby. That said, there’s a good chance fans will see her again in future seasons.