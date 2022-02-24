Chicago Med Season 7: Nurse Maggie’s Fake Pregnancy Troubles

Season 7 of Chicago Med does not plan to stop surprising all fans of the medical drama, especially with the recent premiere of its 13th episode entitled “Reality leaves much to the imagination”, where it reveals to us great problems that lie ahead. begin to confront Nurse Maggie (Marlyne Barrett) upon hearing some sad news season 7 spoiler alert!

After the medical drama went on hiatus for nearly a month due to the Winter Olympics airing on NBC television, it has finally returned with its 13th episode of season 7, in which viewers continued to watch the story. of the departure of Dr. Stevie (Kristen Hager), who left the hospital to deal with some problems with her ex-husband.

However, the biggest twist episode 13 had belonged to Maggie, and not in a good way. Maggie began the episode by telling Dr. Vanessa (Asjha Cooper) that she wasn’t feeling well, that she had ruled out COVID issues, but said she was nauseous, leading some to think she might be pregnant, so Vanessa decides to help her take a pregnancy test, which turned out to be positive.

Sadly, all that excitement maybe should have been a sign that something was going to go wrong for poor Maggie at the end of the episode, with Ben (Charles Malik Whitfield) not even around due to work, she decides to have an ultrasound in the company of Maggie, who was supporting her at every moment.

But, the doctor who performed the ultrasound was able to rule out an ectopic pregnancy and firmly told Maggie that it was too early to speculate whether or not he was malignant. Remember that in this type of case the fertilized egg cannot survive outside the uterus, because the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus.

In this case, the doctor recommends the next steps to be taken to know what will happen, which includes sending tissue for pathology after surgery. Because, if it is allowed to continue to grow, it can damage nearby organs and cause considerable blood loss, leading the woman to tragic death. However, Vanessa tells Maggie the following:

“Listen, there are a number of tumors, many benign, that can cause hCG levels to rise and create a false-positive pregnancy test.”

Now with Maggie’s situation and unfortunate news, things on Chicago Med Season 7 could get even more complicated. Because she had a fight against breast cancer in the first seasons, which means that this new problem in her uterus could worsen or cause her to relapse.