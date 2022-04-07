Chicago Med Season 7: Dr. Ethan Choi’s Return Confirmed With New Story

A few days ago, the popular NBC television medical drama Chicago Med had revealed that the actress who played Dr. Stevie Hammer, Kristen Hager, who joined earlier in season 7, would be leaving the show. However, to try and plug the gap she leaves on the show, the show’s producer has revealed that Dr. Ethan Choi (played by Brian Tee) is returning with a new story.

According to Chicago Med Executive Producer Diane Frolov, it was revealed during the press day for all One Chicago Universe shows that actor Brian Tee would be returning to the show again and sooner than fans would believe. The producer confirmed that his return will be with the 18th episode that will be broadcast on April 13 with another big surprise.

“And he will be on the show for the rest of the season,” said Frolov,

The producer also assured that we will see more of him with Dr. Daniel Charles (Oliver Platt), where both characters will establish a stronger friendship and that they will ask each other for advice due to an emotional curve that both will live in the final episodes of season 7 from Chicago Med.

“The good thing about talking to Ethan is that he’s a traditionally rigid, rule-following guy who’s maybe a little buttoned down and of course psychiatrists love that,” she added.

In addition to the return of Dr. Ethan, we will also see Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessey Schram) in the ER, who had left the show last season to enter rehab due to her drug addiction and various problems in the workplace. hospital. But, it seems that some doctors do not agree that she has returned.

Recall that during episode 16 on March 16, Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) told Dr. Dean Archer (Steven Weber) that they are implementing an emergency OB/GYN service in the ER and that she brought Dr. Asher to get it off the ground. However, Archer expressed her concern about her record, though she assured him that she was perfectly fit for the job.

“I’ve been sober for almost two years and I’m committed to doing whatever it takes to stay sober. I’m ready for this personally and professionally.”

However, according to the executive producer we will see a lot of conflict with Archer, who has his own reasons for having a kind of prejudice against her due to her past. In addition to the problems that could occur with the romantic history that the doctor had with Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) in the past.

It only remains to wait for the development of the last episodes of season 7 of Chicago Med, especially with the penultimate one that will be broadcast on April 14, where the return of Dr. Ethan Choi to the medical drama will be shown.