Chicago Med Season 7: Dr. Daniel Charles’ Shocking Secret Revealed

The final episodes of Chicago Med season 7 have delivered another shocking plot twist for one of its main characters, especially that of Dr. Daniel Charles (played by Oliver Platt), episode 19 was not only eventful with the secret that has been revealed about him, but also what his position in the hospital raises for the next installment Episode 19 spoiler alert!

For a few episodes now, viewers of Chicago Med have been talking to the twists of some characters like Dr. Blake (played by Sarah Rafferty), who has been slowly disappearing from the seventh season of the medical drama. Like Dr. Vanessa Taylor (Asjha Cooper), who has also had little presence in recent chapters.

Although Dr. Will Halstead goes back down the same path of being a doctor who cares “too much” to the point of invading privacy. He seems to be intrigued by the unexpected return of Dr. Hannah (Jessica Schram), who had been released from the hospital in the show’s sixth installment for her addiction issues.

However, episode 19 of season 7 of Chicago Med, surprised viewers with the story of Dr. Charles, who treated a psychiatric patient, along with his “girlfriend”, and the character was on a hunger strike to prevent a feat that doctors were attempting to accomplish. But, after shocking scenes, the young man set fire to himself and much of the hospital.

While all these events were happening, Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) was treating a man who served in the army with his father, who showed him old photos of what they lived through together. But what was shocking was when the patient revealed that his father and Dr. Charles were actually a gay couple, leaving Choi and all Chicago Med viewers shocked.

Now, fans are waiting to see how the story of Dr. Ehan Choi’s father will unfold with the Chief of Psychiatry at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, Dr. Daniel Charles. Although the season is only two episodes away from finishing its season 7.

Chicago Med Season 7 Episode 20 will air Wednesday, May 11 on NBC in its late-night slot. If you do not have the availability to watch it on TV, you can also enjoy it on the Hulu platform, which broadcasts the episodes the next day after they have been broadcast.