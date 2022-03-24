Chicago Med: Kristen Hager could leave the NBC series after giving new news

Actress Kristen Hager plays Dr. Stevie Hammer in the NBC drama, Chicago Med, since then, with her charisma and performance in the series, she has managed to envelop each and every one of the viewers of this program. But, to everyone’s surprise, she recently revealed some personal news about her to her fans, and while many were happy for her, others worried about her future.

Kristen Hager and her husband, actor Matt Jones, through their Instagram social platform confessed that they are expecting a baby, along with the news, they also shared the growth of the young woman’s five-month belly with a black and white photograph Without a doubt, this is really important news for the couple, since this would be their first child.

Will actress Kristen Hager leave Chicago Med?

As expected, this pregnancy news caused a stir among fans, as many doubted her future on the NBC drama. Although at the moment, the production has not given new news or details regarding the new mother, we may begin to see Hager in the background hiding her belly.

Since there are currently no details of the actress leaving Chicago Med, however, it has been hinted that Stevie Hammer is leaving town, possibly the writers are looking for creative ways to gloss over her status within the series.

However, what is inevitable, are the days of delivery approaching. Chances are, Kristen Hager will stay out of a few upcoming episodes to complete her post-partum rest. So it’s quite likely that Stevie is leaving Chicago to reconcile with her husband, but she may soon return.

If the production’s intention is really to make Kristen Hager’s character leave the series in this way for a while, it may soon begin to be noticed that Dr. Stevie Hammer appears only behind strategic elements to hide Hager’s belly. her.

Similarly, Kristen Hager is expected to remain with Chicago Med for some time to come. Since September of last year 2021, Kristen joined the cast, along with the premiere of the seventh season of the medical drama, since then she has quickly won everyone’s affection with the story of her character.