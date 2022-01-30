Chicago Med: Actress Torrey DeVitto explained the reasons that took her away from the series

Chicago Med was created by Dick Wolf, who previously did Law & Order and executive produced the other Chicagos with Chicago PD and Chicago Fire. Law & Order and Chicago have primarily made up NBC’s primetime crime, medical, and legal lineup for the past few years. Chicago Med follows an ensemble of characters in the emergency department of the fictional Gaffney Chicago Medical Center in the titular city, has aired 128 episodes, and has been renewed for an eighth season beyond the current seventh, and the later half of its seventh. season starts on January 5.

Dr. Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto) was a core member of Chicago Med for its first six seasons. The character was popular with the rest of the staff and she had a quietly powerful relationship with Dr. Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), but things came to an end during the season seven premiere.

Chicago Med has been airing reruns of previous episodes lately, and fans who missed the crucial arc involving Natalie may be confused as to why she’s no longer a part of the staff. Here’s a brief rundown on what happened to the character and if you should expect to see her return.

Natalie’s fate was sealed towards the end of season 6, when her mother fell ill and she was forced to steal prescription drugs from the hospital to placate her. Halstead found out what was going on, and when Natalie was caught, he decided to take the blame for her himself. She was subsequently fired.

However, Natalie couldn’t live with the guilt of what happened and she finally told Dr. Goodwin (S. Empatha Merkerson) the truth. She was let go and, according to the season 7 premiere, she decided to move to Seattle to be with her family. Before leaving, she urged Halstead to get her job back, which started the subplot involving Goodwin and VasCom.

In real life, Torrey DeVitto confirmed that she would be leaving the show before the season 6 finale. She offered little explanation as to why she was leaving, but she dismissed any bad blood theories with a loving post on Instagram.

“All good things must come to an end. It has been a great honor and sheer joy bringing Dr. Natalie Manning to life for all of you at Chicago Med for the past six seasons,” she wrote. she and I bow out and say our goodbyes. Thank you to all the loyal watchers who loved her as much as I did. I can’t wait to share what’s to come with all of you. New adventures await! With love and gratitude.”

Torrey DeVitto has been keeping busy ever since she left the medical drama. She appeared in the 2021 Cold and Killer movies, and is set to appear in the upcoming Skelly movie. She also played the title character in the Hallmark original drama The Christmas Promise and while fans are thrilled to see her in other roles, there’s no question that her stint in medical drama was one of the highlights of her career. .