Chicago Fire: When Katie Nolan, Kelly Severide’s sister in the drama, will return

Chicago Fire advances on NBC with its tenth season. The series of firefighters from the 51st battalion returned this week after its long period of absence from the screens while it was on hiatus since January. The characters still have a long way to go in this installment and it is possible that some who have not been seen for a long time may return in the future.

The groundbreaking hit series in the One Chicago franchise first premiered in 2012, and since then, it has featured a host of characters who, once included in the drama’s storylines, quickly became fan favorites. Most of them have left, but they continue to be embedded in the memories of the spectators.

One of these memorable Chicago Fire characters is Katie Nolan (Brittany Curran), who was a key factor in the story of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), her half-brother. Fans of the NBC drama may also remember her as Otis’ (Yuri Sardarov) girlfriend for a short period, and with whom she shared some very emotional moments in the plot.

Let’s remember that the first time Katie Nolan appeared on Chicago Fire, it was in the second season in the episode titled “A Power Move”. It was at this time that Kelly Severide learned from her father Benny Severide (Treat Williams) that she had a half-sister.

Although the beginning of the relationship between Severide and her sister Katie was difficult, in Chicago Fire both characters managed to establish a strong bond as the drama progressed. In the drama, fans also saw how Curran’s character was kidnapped at the hands of a gangster who had a problem with Severide. Fortunately, she was found alive days later, but after being savagely beaten.

Without a doubt, this has been one of the most traumatic experiences that Kelly Severide has gone through in Chicago Fire and her sister Katie of her. And despite the fact that she became a character close to the 51st battalion, it was from that moment on that she began to break relationships with everyone, including her boyfriend Otis. After the events, Curran’s character left the show but reappeared in season 7 when her father passed away. .

The truth is that according to the plot of Chicago Fire, Katie Nola currently resides in New York and works in a restaurant. And thanks to her staying alive in the story, many fans are wondering if she will ever return to the screen via the NBC drama. As of yet, it hasn’t been confirmed if she will return in future episodes, but if she ever did, the upcoming wedding between Severide and Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) might be a good time to see her again.