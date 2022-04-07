Chicago Fire: What we suspected of Monica Raymund’s departure from the famous series

Since the premiere of the series Chicago Fire in 2012, actress Monica Raymund had been playing the role of Gabby Dawson, the paramedic who was married to the much-loved Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spenser) on this hit NBC show.

Her departure was a real surprise. Many of the fans of the series were surprised when actress Monica Raymund decided to leave the hit series in 2018, at the beginning of season 7. Those who follow the series know that Chicago Fire is not only about projecting the heroic of its characters, but also portrays the life of each of the characters and the relationships between them in the fire station where the program is filmed.

The “Dawseys”, as the couple formed by Dawson and Casey were commonly known among their co-workers, represented a very important element in the series. However, in the series Dawson abandoned her life in Chicago in order to contribute to the Puerto Rico Hurricane relief efforts.

But in real life, the exit of the actress had different reasons to say goodbye to Chicago Fire. And it is that after six continuous seasons in the NBC series, the employment contract for Monica Raymund had already ended; reason why she had to make decisions that would have important consequences in her personal and professional life.

She therefore had to decide to leave the series to take on new projects. At that time, the actress made some comments public on social networks, related to her departure from Chicago Fire. And it is that for Monica Raymund, this was not a decision that was made lightly

“It’s time to move on to the next chapter of life. I knew my six-year contract was coming to an end and I felt like I was hungry to explore a different role, a different story. I wanted to explore a different world.”

“I had been in Chicago for five years and personally, where I was in my life, I was ready to make my home and plant some roots in Los Angeles.”

“It’s kind of a double-edged sword because, on the one hand, it’s wonderful to be employed for so long and have job security, and to be able to dig into a story and cut it out during that period of time. To get that opportunity is extremely rare and special. […] But sometimes you have to take risks to diversify your opportunities.”

“It feels surreal. I gave six years of my life to that show and created a family there, so it was a bit of a dismemberment. I miss them terribly. But I have the opportunity to start the next chapter of my life and I’m looking forward to it.” that”.

However, in an interview last May for a digital magazine, Monica Raymund said when asked about another possible return that she “wasn’t sure about a return in the future” but that she felt that “it left a door open ”. After leaving Chicago Fire, Monica Raymund has been seen starring in the Starz original crime drama “Hightown” since May 2020, where she plays federal agent Jackie Quiñones.