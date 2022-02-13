Chicago Fire: Two great friends who took their friendship from the series to real life

The One Chicago franchise consists of four television series: Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, Chicago Med and Chicago Justice, about the men and women who seek to make the city a safer and brighter place. While the shows can absolutely exist on their own, they tend to cross over with each other, and viewers who tune in regularly get the most out of the interconnected universe.

The show is currently in its 10th season and in between so much firefighter drama we’ve seen a lot of characters. As well as the friendship of Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney, there are other great friends within the series that took their friendship to real life and now share good stories.

As two fan-favorite first responders on NBC’s Chicago Fire, paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and firefighter Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have spent literally hundreds of hours together on the show’s sets and at various filming locations. Chi town. In Killmer’s case, she has been saving lives on the series since she debuted in 2014’s “Always,” while Mayo donned her firefighter uniform for the first time in the 2016 installment “Bad for the Soul.” .

The fact is, between the two of them, Killmer and Mayo have each appeared in most of the 200-plus episodes of the long-running One Chicago franchise. Whether braving burning skyscrapers to rescue terrified occupants or pulling out injured victims of multi-vehicle crashes, their central roles in the series mean they spend much of their time together during long days and nights of filming and rehearsals. .

It’s a simple fact that the actors who appear in a network series that shoots new episodes weekly for a decade will end up getting to know each other well. Also, playing the action-oriented characters they play in Chicago Fire, Kara Killmer and Miranda Rae Mayo will, by definition, find themselves in very stressful filming situations that could lead to them needing time away from each other to relax. But if social media posts are to be believed, this is certainly not the situation for these two actors.

In an image appearing on Killmer’s Instagram feed, she and Mayo, both in evening gowns, come face to face with the caption: “Happy birthday to this one of a kind lady! You make life better and work harder.” of Killmer’s Instagram photos shows the two women embracing with the caption referring to the pair’s two on-screen love interests joking.

So even though these two actors spend most of their professional lives working together on Chicago Fire, it certainly seems like Killmer and Mayo are good friends when they hang out in real life.