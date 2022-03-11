Chicago Fire: This is how Monica Raymund and Jesse Spencer live their relationship away from the set

From the One Chicago franchise, Chicago Fire is the longest running NBC drama to hit screens. It’s thanks to his story that legions of fans tune in week after week to see what kind of emergencies the team must respond to in each of the episodes.

In addition to the fires and accidents caused in this Chicago Fire drama, another of the things that most attracts the attention of NBC fans is the relationships between the members of Firehouse 51. In a long-running series like this, there have been relationships good ones over the years, but, there have also been other relationships that just weren’t meant to be.

Some of the characters who learned from this lesson were Lieutenant Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) and Gabby Dawson (Monica Raymund). We saw these two get married in Chicago Fire, however, everything came to an end after Gabby left Chicago to lead a rescue and relief unit in Puerto Rico.

To the chagrin of the NBC audience, the couple divorced. Although possibly within the universe of Chicago Fire, these characters have not been on the best terms, the truth is that there is another very different reality with respect to the actors in real life.

Outside of Chicago Fire, on more than one occasion we have seen the two actors pose together for various photographs, where they have expressed mutual support. In one of the examples, we have a post made by co-star Kara Killmer on her Instagram profile.

However, this has not been the only time that the actors Jesse Spencer and Monica Raymund have been seen extremely friendly behind the set of Chicago Fire. Although Monica left the series a long time ago, remember that Spencer’s departure was recent in season 10.

When news broke that Jesse Spencer was leaving the show, Monica Raymund sent her former co-star very well wishes, where she even confessed her love for him. So were her words:

“I wish Jesse all the best. I love him so much. You were so lucky to have him and I’m excited to see what he does next.”