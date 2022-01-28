Chicago Fire: The real reason why Adriyan Rae quit as Gianna Mackey

With just the right mix of heartfelt drama, high-stakes action, and tension-relieving humor, Chicago Fire has held fans captive for a solid decade. Now in its tenth season, the cast of Chicago Fire has changed, as beloved characters have rotated or sacrificed their lives for the story.

Although some of the characters have remained the same since Season 1, certainly the list of some major Chicago Fire plotlines has evolved. Still, old or new, they all offer a wide range of personality types across 10 seasons, giving fans unique stories that are hard to part with.

Adriyan Rae appeared in Chicago Fire as Gianna Mackey, the rookie paramedic and partner of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) in the 61st Fire Battalion ambulance. Gianna Mackey played the replacement for paramedic Emily Foster, played by Annie Ilonzeh during seasons 7 and 8 of the NBC series.

According to the plot of Chicago Fire season 9 episode 9, Gianna Mackey was offered a position at another firehouse which she decided to accept, allowing her the opportunity to advance in the future.

In this sense, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Hass explained to EW the reason for Adriyan Rae’s departure from the series, in which she remained for 9 episodes of the current season as Gianna Mackey.

“Adriyan let us know that she had some private reasons for leaving Chicago.”

“To hear that as a showrunner, you absolutely respect what an actor needs. All I can say is that we love her and I know that she will be great in other series. And she left 51 on very good terms, so there’s a chance we could see how she’s doing. We’re always looking for something to power a crossover! I don’t think we’ve seen the last of Mackey in Firehouse 51.”

Actress Adriyan Rae also used the moment after the episode to say goodbye to Chicago Fire fans, writing a message accompanied by a photo of herself on her official Imstagram account.

“Although it’s coming to an unexpected end, this journey has been extraordinary. I’ve learned so many valuable lessons, made it through the acting Olympics and came out stronger, and most importantly, met and made so many amazing friends.”

“I ask that you give me the same grace, space and understanding that you would want at any time of transition, and to realize that while it is sad, some things are only for one season and that is okay. And that I am a human being and that we are all growing up.”