Chicago Fire: The 3 series about firefighters that seek to dethrone the popular NBC drama

In 2012, NBC began what would be a long journey and ever-growing franchise based on the series Chicago Fire. Produced by Dick Wolf, the series centers on a cast of characters who work at the Chicago Fire Department’s fictional Firehouse 51. As they spend their days fighting fires and rescuing people across the city, Chicago Fire also dives deep into the characters’ personal lives.

Starring Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, Christian Stolte, and Eamonn Walker, among many others, the series has been continuously popular throughout its nine seasons so far. The show spawned the creation of the short-lived Chicago PD, Chicago Med, and Chicago Justice spin-offs. But aside from this NBC drama, there are other networks trying to replicate the same success.

Station 19

Perhaps the best known of all for being the spin-off of the current medical series. Since Station 19 premiered in 2018, the series has crossed over with Grey’s Anatomy numerous times, often in a matter of weeks. Some fans expressed their discontent with this format as it forces them to watch both shows, but it’s safe to say that the latest crossover event has the power to dodge those criticisms. It has currently been released for 4 seasons and information on the fifth installment is awaited. Set in Seattle, the series focuses on the lives of the women and men at the fire department at Seattle Fire Station 19.

9-1-1

Fox’s drama 9-1-1 has become a successful staple among current television series. Recently with an equally popular companion series, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and with an intense struggle to stand out from contemporaries like NBC’s Chicago Fire and ABC’s Station 19 by creating big-budget action scenes revolving around the lives of a disparate but close-knit group of first responders in the Los Angeles area. Firefighters, paramedics and police officers mingle as they try to manage scenes as harrowing as a hostage crisis or as intimate as an allergic reaction gone terribly wrong.

Fire Chasers

Although it is a documentary and not a series, and it is very unlikely that we will receive more chapters than those that were released, it is a totally competitive option. Fire Chasers is a 2017 English-language Netflix original documentary series produced by Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Julian T Pinder, showcasing the dangers of firefighting by exploring the 2016 California fire season. Fire Chasers shows the dangers to those faced by the men and women who fight fires when they fight the flames using helmet cameras and intimate images of firefighters, exploring the California fire season of 2016. A little more reality than the other 3 dramas mentioned .