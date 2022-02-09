Chicago Fire: Showrunner Confirms Whether or Not Matt Casey Returns for Upcoming Wedding

NBC’s firefighting action drama Chicago Fire launched its 10th season in late September last year, hinting at the departure of one of the original cast members. But, it was with the fifth episode which coincided with the 200th milestone of the entire show, that this was confirmed.

Matt Casey, the captain who commanded the fire battalion’s Truck 81, played by Jesse Spencer, was on Chicago Fire from the very first moments when it premiered in 2012. A long and fascinating story arc, it delighted viewers who had never seen it before. they thought their favorite would walk away with this installment in the series.

On Chicago Fire, Matt Casey was one of the pivotal characters in the show’s history and so fans never imagined the show without him. Fortunately, the series continues as the captain stays in constant contact with his love interest Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), even visiting each other off-screen.

Recall that according to Chicago Fire, Casey quit his job to dedicate himself to caring for the children of his deceased friend Andy Darden, in Oregon. This led many fans to believe that Spencer’s character would never return in the future of the series, at least as a guest. However, it seems that everyone was wrong because there is hope that he will return to the drama, especially when it comes time for the next wedding that fans will see.

The Chicago Fire fan favorite will return to the drama for the wedding of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo). It’s not certain when this pair of lovebirds will walk down the aisle, but showrunner Derek Hass confirmed that Jesse Spencer will reprise his character Matt Casey during the ceremony.

It was through an interview with Us Weekly, when Haas and Jesse Spencer were asked about the upcoming wedding between Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Recall that in Chicago Fire, Kinney’s character asked Casey to be his best man, and so Haas confirmed that they plan to bring Spencer back for the long-awaited event.

“Yes I hope. You know, here’s the thing: I never try to predict what’s going to happen production-wise, but we’re in the camp that any time Jesse [Spencer] wants to come do an episode with us, we’re going to move mountains and earth to make it happen. that happen. We’ve been talking. We have some ideas of what it would be. I’d say you hit the nail on the head of what some of those moments could be.”