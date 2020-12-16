Chicago Fire season 9: Series production continues

The popular Chicago Fire series does not intend to stop the production of its season 9, as they have shown with these photos of the filming of the next episodes.

Y’all. I may or may not be geeking right now! 🚒😆 #OneChicago pic.twitter.com/vp4Ug0QA4a — Camille (@CamilleW_Media) December 13, 2020

Unfortunately, the series of the One Chicago franchise, have momentarily entered pause, for the December dates, but, its production does not think the same.

The production of season 9 of Chicago Fire, began in early October 2020, managing to get ready for the premiere on November 11, which managed to be a success.

The series has managed to broadcast at least 2 episodes of season 9, having the next one planned on its return on January 6, 2021.

For that reason, the production of the program continues, to achieve a success and be on time for each weekly episode of the series, so they demonstrate their great work with these photos.

📷 | New photos from the set of Chicago Fire Season 9.

(c) @CamilleW_Media pic.twitter.com/z0BUMrxQkZ — One Chicago Updates (@onechicagonews) December 14, 2020

The work being done by the production team and the entire cast of Chicago Fire, demonstrates the commitment to viewers to have all the episodes of season 9 ready.

Fans of the series have been commenting and creating theories regarding what will happen in this season 9 of Chicago Fire.

The return of the series is scheduled by NBC for next January 6, 2021, to premiere its third episode of season 9.



