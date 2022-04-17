Chicago Fire Season 11: Everything we know so far about the upcoming season

Working in fire and rescue can be dangerous and rewarding work for those who have the courage to pursue such a noble profession. Chicago Fire is about many different characters and jobs within the firefighting sphere, such as rescue, fire truck and engine operation, and emergency response paramedics and support personnel. Starring Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker, Taylor Kinney and Kara Killmer, Chicago Fire is the first in Dick Wolf’s “One Chicago” franchise and is currently airing its tenth season.

Chicago Fire Season 10 is about some serious changes, like Matthew Casey’s (Jesse Spencer) decision to move to Oregon to care for a friend’s kids, Stella Kidd’s (Miranda Rae Mayo) growth into the role of Lt. , a deadly arsonist targeting a church, and the launch of Blake Gallo’s (Alberto Rosende) and Darren Ritter’s (Daniel Kyri) craft brewing company during a local festival.

Chicago Fire is usually the most watched TV show in the “One Chicago” franchise, usually getting around 7 million viewers per episode. Considering the overwhelming popularity of the show, what exactly do we know about a potential season 11 of Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire Officially Returns for Season 11

As mentioned above, Chicago Fire is still in Season 10, but luckily for fans, the show will definitely return for Season 11. In 2020, the series has been renewed for three more seasons: Seasons 9, 10, and 11. The President NBC Entertainment’s Paul Telegdy spoke about continuing Wolf franchises like “One Chicago” and “Law & Order.”

“Dick Wolf has proven time and time again that he makes audiences love his shows. We’re delighted, excited and proud. As part of this epic deal with Wolf Entertainment, NBC’s loyal audience will know that their favorite shows have a future for years to come.” next three years.”

Unfortunately (at the time of this writing), there is no set release date yet for Chicago Fire Season 11, nor an official cast list, but it’s safe to assume that many of the cast will return, unless there are changes. significant in the final episodes. from Season 10. Typically, Chicago Fire seasons tend to kick off around September, so fans may not have to wait long to catch one of their favorite shows with new episodes.

For reference, season 10 aired its first episode on September 22, 202. Either way, it will be interesting to see how the Chicago Fire story progresses in the next season, and if there will be more to come after.