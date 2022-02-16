Chicago Fire Season 10: Who is the new paramedic joining the NBC drama

Chicago Fire, during its long career on the screens has introduced many characters that have become favorites over time, to the point of getting into the hearts of fans, some of them have left, but as the series progress other stories appear.

The long-running series on the NBC broadcast network said goodbye to fans in January before going on a temporary hiatus. Chicago Fire, is scheduled to return on Wednesday, February 23 with a new episode of season 10, and in the next installments he will have to solve some situations that keep fans of the successful series under intrigue, including the employment situation of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

As usual, Chicago Fire continues to tell good stories to the delight of viewers. The show, helmed by showrunner Derek Hass, is moving forward with season 10 and in the meantime a new addition to the cast is making its arrival in an episode that will tentatively air in April, TVLine reported.

According to information released by the media, the NBC series has just incorporated another paramedic who will be on board the 61st ambulance attached to the 51st battalion of the Chicago Fire. It’s about Caitlin Carver, who is set to play Emma, ​​says TVLine’s exclusive note.

Emma will be part of the team of Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) and Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith). The 61st Ambulance is the much-loved unit for Chicago Fire fans, as beloved characters who departed from the NBC series in the past, such as Leslie Shay, Gabby Dawson, Peter Mills, Emily Foster and Gianna, performed their skills there. Mackey, just to name a few.

TVLine also says that in addition to playing Coco Conners’ friend Muffy Tuttle on the Netflix comedy series Dear White People, Caitlin Carver starred in Freeform’s The Fosters as Hayley Heinz, Jesus’ ex-girlfriend; and on VH1’s Hit the Floor as Mason. Other credits also include her guest appearances on S.W.A.T., Timeless, NCIS, and Heroes Reborn. On the big screen, she played Nancy Kerrigan in the 2017 film I, Tonya.