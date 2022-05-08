Chicago Fire Season 10: Who is Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s Best Man?

Chicago Fire, television’s most successful fire action drama, premiered season 10 at the end of September and is currently moving towards the end of this part of the fascinating story that follows the members of the 51st battalion. With the concluding episode planned to air Wednesday, May 25 on NBC, fans will be treated to a special event they’ve been waiting for a long time.

As showrunner Derek Hass previously revealed, in the season 10 finale of Chicago Fire, Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) will finally walk down the aisle, at a wedding attended by some special guests represented in faces that fans of the series already know, but have not seen for some time.

Some Chicago Fire fans may not know who will be best man at Severide and Stella’s wedding. In the 51st battalion, everyone treats each other like family and surely any of Kinney’s character’s co-workers could play such an important role for such a special moment for the couple.

Although it is true that any of the firefighter heroes could accompany the couple on this day, it must be made clear that during the long career of Chicago Fire, two characters have maintained a close relationship as brothers. Fans of the NBC drama have witnessed the deep brotherhood that has been demonstrated between Kelly Severide and Matt Casey, Jesse Spencer’s character who left with the fifth episode of the tenth installment.

In Chicago Fire, there is no other character more suitable to sponsor the wedding of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd than Matt Casey, since both have been great friends since the beginning of the series in 2012 and fans have seen them grow in a relationship. friendly over the years, thanks to their similarities and despite their differences. Without a doubt, they are a couple of endearing friends.

It is confirmed that the reason for the return of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey with the end of season 10 of Chicago Fire, is to be the best man at the wedding of his great friend Severide, due to the important bond between the two characters, such as Derek Hass told CinemaBlend during a recent interview.

“Severide and Casey are great. There was never a question,” Haas said. “I think with two guys that have been in the trenches for so long together and have just been forged in the fire, it doesn’t matter what the distance is for those two guys. Or how long would it take? I think the two of them, if they were six years apart, you would walk in and have the same conversation you had when you left.”

Importantly, the bond maintained between Severide and Casey wouldn’t be as compelling if actor Jesse Spencer didn’t agree to return to the show for the finale. It’s a decision that Haas was quick to praise, as Spencer felt it was important to reassure fans that Casey is still a part of the world of One Chicago.

“One of the many really great things about Jesse Spencer is that he understood that Casey made a promise to Severide to be his best man and Casey is a man of his word,” the showrunner opined. “And Jesse understood as well as we did that it was going to be important to him.”