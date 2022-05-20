Chicago Fire Season 10: What We Always Suspect About Violet Mikami’s Exit

With just days to go until the final episode of Chicago Fire season 10, fans have been buzzing about the latest trailer that has been shown. Which sees the return of Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) for the wedding of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). However, the clip did not show what will happen to Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), after her new partner Emma (Caitlin Carver), reported her for alleged infraction and many believe that it could be the character’s sad goodbye.

Season 10 of Chicacgo Fire introduced Emma Jacobs, who has been filling in for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who is out of the station. However, since she arrived things have become very dramatic. Especially, when they discovered that she lied in her admission about her education and preparation to be a paramedic.

Emma Jacobs has assured that she loves being in the 51 Battalion and that it is one of her dreams to help people. But, she’s so determined to stay that she’s willing to risk her peers’ jobs and reputations to distract attention from her. Especially from paramedic Violet Mikami. Episode 21 revealed how Emma went to see Chief Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas) to report her for not properly “restocking” an emergency bag, which is why they almost lost a patient.

In fact, Emma claimed that such a mistake warranted Violet being transferred to another fire station, so that she could stay in the 51st battalion permanently. Which is why she threatened Chief Hawkins with filing a report saying that Violet was negligent and almost killed a patient.

“And if you try to step in and defend her to higher-ups, it’s pretty easy for me to mention that you’re not impartial,” Emma tells her.

Now, if a report is made for negligence that endangers a person’s life, Violet could be fired immediately. However, Hawkins doesn’t believe that it actually happened, so he tells Violet that he will try to do something to avoid a bigger problem.

Curiously, Violet tells everything that is happening to Gallo (Alberto Rosende), who is the only one who knows about Emma’s lies because of her admission. So he goes to talk to Hawkins to try and help Violet. So they begin to inquire about her past and Emma’s experience of her, in order to have an excuse to fire her. The final moments of the penultimate episode hint that Emma might carry out her blackmail to report her. Which means that Violet Mikami’s exit could be seen in the Chicago Fire season 10 finale on May 25.