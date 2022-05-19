Chicago Fire Season 10: What is known about possible departure of Kara Killmer from the drama

Chicago Fire is the most watched firefighter drama on television. The pioneering program of the successful franchise One Chicago, premiered in 2012 and since then it has become a fan-favorite firefighter series, keeping millions of viewers around the world hooked, who have followed season after season the fascinating stories of the firefighters. heroes of the 51st battalion, while putting their lives at risk to save those of others.

The drama created by Dick Wolf, premiered its 10th season at the end of last September and is now heading towards the end of this part of history, with a concluding installment set to air next Wednesday, May 25 through the transmission network. CBS. The latest episode will feature the most anticipated event for viewers in a long time, the wedding of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

According to the executive producer of the NBC series, with the final episode of season 10 of Chicago Fire, fans will delight in the wedding and the return of important characters. However, this conclusion will also be marked by a suspense, a birth and a death.

It’s still unclear what will actually happen when this part of the Chicago Fire story concludes next week, but what viewers should be sure of is that Jesse Spencer will return as Matt Casey to serve as Severide’s best man and Kidd. And with it, fans will finally get to see Kara Killmer’s paramedic Sylvie Brett again.

Fans have been concerned about Kara Killmer’s possible departure from Chicago Fire. However, her return with the season 10 finale has already been confirmed before and this is a good reason to stay excited. So far, there is no news that the firefighter drama will write Sylvie Brett out of the story, even though it makes no sense and is quite difficult for her to physically distance herself from her now-living love interest Matt Casey in her arc. in Oregon.

Kara Killmer isn’t done with One Chicago, at least at this particular time. There are plans to continue the character of Sylvie Brett, showrunner Derek Hass said during an interview after her temporary departure from the show. This, despite the fact that her romantic relationship is maintained with a character that is off screen. Without a doubt, these are the kind of plots that the writers need to fix in the near future.