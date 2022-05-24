Chicago Fire Season 10: Trailer, release date and what to expect from the finale

Chicago Fire will arrive with the season 10 finale on the NBC broadcast network. The firefighter drama that premiered its current installment in the last days of last September, will be concluding this part of its history with a very important event during the episode entitled “The Magnificent City of Chicago”, which brings back the characters everyone’s favourites. (Some spoilers from the final episode of season 10)

Chicago Fire fans are aware that the wedding of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) will finally materialize with the end of season 10, an event that was confirmed with the release of the promotional trailer shared In the past week.

The end of the tenth installment of Chicago Fire, will also feature the return of Matt Casey. The captain who left with the fifth episode of season 10 broadcast in October 2021, is back with his beloved Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). Jesse Spencer’s character will arrive to become the best man at his great friend Kelly Severide’s wedding.

With just hours to go before the release of the Chicago Fire season 10 finale, TV Insider shared an exclusive photo from the episode showing Stella Kidd in her wedding dress. After so many complications in their relationship over the years, the couple of lieutenants of the 51st battalion decided to take the next step that will change their lives forever.

In the sneak peek, actors from NBC’s hit firefighter drama Alberto Rosende, Hanako Greensmith and Daniel Kyri, who play Blake Gallo, Violet Mikami and Darren Ritter, respectively, shared some of what fans should expect when the latest Season 10 episode hits screens on Wednesday, May 25.

“I think the range of emotions that viewers are going to experience watching this ending, there’s going to be joy, maybe some nerves, like a little bit of cold feet,” says Kyri. “Definitely some anger,” according to Rosende. “Something scary.” “a good dose of fear,” says Kyri.

Let’s remember that this Wednesday, in addition to the wedding, the end of the tenth installment of Chicago Fire will also be marked by a birth, a death and a suspense as previously revealed by showrunner Andrea Newman to the same medium. Chicago Fire wouldn’t be Chicago Fire, if the ending didn’t bring to the screens some kind of dramatic moment that ends up shocking the audience.