Chicago Fire Season 10: This Is The Character Who Worries About Leaving The Show

Throughout the history of Chicago Fire, we have seen how the cast has undergone great changes, and it is not for less, since its debut was made in 2012, when it premiered for the first time through NBC screens. . One of the most pronounced changes was when Violet (Hanako Greensmith) was promoted to being a series regular on the firefighter series.

Also, in the tenth season, we see the arrival of newcomers, Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) and Evan Hawkins (Jimmy Nicholas). Even though Matthew Casey’s performer Jesse Spencer had been around since the show’s inception, he surprisingly made the decision to leave Chicago Fire.

As we will remember, the character of Christopher Herrmann (David Eigenberg) is one of the few who has been active in this firefighter drama since the first season, however, the actor of this character is known for being one of the greatest assets of the series. industry, since he played Steve Brady in Sex and the City and returned for And Just Like That.

His return to a role other than Chicago Fire could mean the end of his role as Christopher Herrmann, which is why fans of this NBC drama are so worried about his future. We well know that Hermann is a family man who welcomes his fifth child into the world in the first season.

He shows ambition in Firehouse 51 and in other aspects of his life. He decides to buy a bar in the first season. Along with two of his coworkers, he becomes the founder of Molly’s, which brings together characters from Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D.

Although Christopher Herrmann returned for the tenth season, his character saw some problems early on. In the episode “Head Count”, Herrmann breaks protocol and calls a second ambulance to help save a trapped child.

When Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) is later reprimanded for arriving in the second ambulance, Herrmann takes the blame for her. Herrmann initially ignores her punishment, but Chief Boden makes it clear that the citation could affect her future at Firehouse 51.

Despite the good development of his character, in Firehouse 51 Herrmann is not really taken into account when he does a good job, it was only in the seventh season when he received a promotion, and his fans have noticed these details. However, in a recent interview, the actor revealed that his first commitment is to Chicago Fire, so he won’t be leaving the show anytime soon.