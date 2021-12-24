Chicago Fire Season 10: The Biggest Questions The Firefighter Drama Left

Chicago Fire, the NBC network’s fire action drama, is set to return to fan screens starting Wednesday, January 5, 2022, when the show debuts with the first episode of the second half of the season. 10. This installment has been very happening and marked by the absence mainly of Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) and lately by that of Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo).

The pioneering series of the One Chicago franchise, it is one of the most watched dramas on television in the last decade. Each story told as well as the arcs of each of its characters, are the fundamental elements that keep the program with high audience levels in all seasons. And every time one of them leaves, the absence of him has repercussions on the rest of the cast.

Season 10 of Chicago Fire has been going on since it premiered at the end of last September. But, it was with the fifth episode that a devastating farewell struck the hearts of viewers, after Captain Matthew Casey said goodbye to Battalion 51 and his co-workers. His absence could have emotional consequences for Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer). One of the questions that the series must answer when it returns in January, has to do with the romantic situation of the couple while staying at a long distance for a while.

We know that in the Chicago Fire, Matt Casey left for Oregon for a limited time, but the bad news is that it will be three years away from Brett. Can Captain and Paramedic Sylvie Brett be able to make a long-distance relationship work? According to showrunner Derek Hass, he previously said that these types of relationships are not easy for anyone, but that they have been handling it very well. Jesse Spencer is also expected to be a guest, but when will Casey return?

Another concern that keeps fans concerned has to do with the relationship between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney). She left at the end of the last installment and barely appeared with the arrival of the ninth episode of season 10. For a long time, while keeping busy on her Girls on Fire tour, she never contacted her fiancé or responded to his messages and calls.

This situation is actually delicate since the last time things were good between them, they were making marriage plans. Now that the faces are seen, will Stella tell Severide why she never attended to him while she was away? Will this be the next Chicago Fire breakup? After all, they both need to be honest in upcoming conversations, and we still don’t know where she will end up in terms of her career, as the vacant position in Battalion 51 is being permanently filled by newcomer Lieutenant Pelham. .