Chicago Fire Season 10: Sylvie Brett’s future in the drama finally confirmed

Chicago Fire is not only a successful show for its action stories that show the heroes of the 51st battalion in the midst of disasters while saving lives. The combination of its plot with another fundamental element makes the firefighter drama one of the most watched on television since it premiered in 2012. Romance has been key in the NBC series and there is no doubt that this, is very much one of the draws of the show in 10 seasons.

The series is currently airing its 10th season on Wednesday nights in primetime alongside its sister shows Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. At the beginning of this installment, with the fifth episode, fans saw Captain Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer) say goodbye not only to his co-workers, but also to his love interest, paramedic Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer), who has been suffering lately.

Fans know that what is happening to Sylvie Brett was coming. Previously, when Matt Casey left, Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Hass himself teased that Spencer’s character’s departure would have emotional consequences for the paramedic, and that’s exactly what she’s experiencing as shown on episode 15 of season 10 which aired last week.

Kara Killmer with the character of her has been an integral part of the important stories of Chicago Fire. And with Sylvie Brett’s decision in episode 15, when she said that she needed to get away from work to spend more time with Casey, who is living in Oregon, she immediately hinted that she might be off screen for a while. While fans should be happy to learn that they will be together, it is also cause for concern that Killmer will not be seen on the NBC series, as this could be the next outing after Jesse Spencer’s.

With this in mind and taking into consideration Derek Hass’s most recent statements, he feels that fans shouldn’t worry about Kara Killmer (at least for now) since Sylvie Brett’s story hasn’t culminated in Chicago Fire. In this sense, the showrunner assured Parade that in the next episodes of season 10 of the NBC drama, she will be making some important visits. This advanced:

“She [Brett] is also going to see her half-sister Amelia and her stepfather Scott, her birth mother’s husband, who we haven’t seen in a while, is also going to show up. Then there’s going to be some fun stories, too, because we like to see at Brett smiling.”

However, with this it is not ruled out that Kara Killmer will not leave Chicago Fire in the not too distant future. Let us remember that although the characters and their arcs are important for the continuity of the stories, it is likely that the departure of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey has greatly affected the stability and direction that Sylvie Brett could have had at some point in the game. Program. However, there is nothing confirmed so far that the actress intends to leave, and therefore it only remains to wait.