Chicago Fire Season 10: Episode 13 Synopsis Reveals Jason Pelham Exit?

The premiere of season 10 of Chicago Fire was showing shocking stories with each of its characters, especially Lieutenant Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) who ended up leaving the program to go take care of the children of one of his colleagues who died in the pilot episode of the series. However, his exit opened the door for Jason Pelham (Brett Dalton) to enter the drama, but things seem to be changing fast.

In November 2021 and during season 10 of Chicago Fire, actor Brett Dalton joined the cast of the show, causing a great sensation among fans for his performance as Acting Lieutenant Jason Pelham, who joined the team to help with the duties to Matt Casey who had left his post.

Due to his great work and security, he was promoted to permanent lieutenant in the 51st Firehouse. But, as his story progresses it has been revealing that he has had a lot of problems in the past when he hit a superior officer, but it seems that things also happen in the present, so Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) have had to intervene to defend him.

However, the Chicago Fire episode 13 synopsis has revealed that things could get much worse for newly appointed Firehouse 51 lieutenant Jason Pelham. Although the episode will revolve mostly around Severide and Wendy Seager (Andy Allo), a few dedicated words Pelham keeps all alert with his possible departure:

“Pelham moves into the supposed cursed office of 51,” reads part of the synopsis.

If Jason Pelham finds himself in a “cursed” office in Chicago Fire season 10 episode 13, it means he could jeopardize his position as lieutenant for a new problem at Firehouse 51 or punishment for a misdemeanor. unprecedented. Interestingly, the statements provided by showrunner Derek Haas have put fans at ease.

During an interview with CinemaBlend, the showrunner assured that fans will continue to see new Lt. Jason Pelham on the show, confirming that not only have the producers approved of his participation, but also the fans who watch the drama weekly.

“We will definitely continue to watch Pelham as he continues the season. We really like him,” Hass said.